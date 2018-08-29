The 10 cities with the highest real tech salaries in the US, adjusted for cost of living

Recent college graduates with computer science degrees are projected to earn starting salaries of more than $66,000 per year this year. Those looking for their first job or a career change in tech should consider which cities will give them the most bang for their buck nationally—not just in terms of salary, but in terms of cost of living as well, according to a report from Student Loan Hero.

While San Francisco, Seattle, and Boston may top the list of cities with the highest average salaries for tech employees, they do not always offer the best value in terms of balancing earnings with cost of living.

This report examined data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics to determine which cities in each major US region that offer the best pay to computer and IT professionals.

Here are the 10 cities where you can make the most in a tech role, adjusted for cost of living.

1. Staunton-Waynesboro, VA

Top local tech job: Software systems developer

Top tech job salary: $112,400

Cost of living, compared to national average: 15.2% below

Salary adjusted for income: $132,547

2. Winston-Salem, NC

Top local tech job: Computer network architect

Top tech job salary: $117,480

Cost of living, compared to national average: 11% below

Salary adjusted for income: $132,000

3. Winchester, VA

Top local tech job: Computer network architect

Top tech job salary: $121,250

Cost of living, compared to national average: 8% below

Salary adjusted for income: $131,793

4. Rome, GA

Top local tech job: Computer programmer

Top tech job salary: $105,910

Cost of living, compared to national average: 18.9% below

Salary adjusted for income: $130,592

5. Lawrence, KS

Top local tech job: Computer programmer

Top tech job salary: $120,810

Cost of living, compared to national average: 7.3% below

Salary adjusted for income: $130,324

6. Fresno, CA

Top local tech job: Computer network architect

Top tech job salary: $123,380

Cost of living, compared to national average: 3.7% below

Salary adjusted for income: $128,120

7. Idaho Falls, ID

Top local tech job: Software systems developer

Top tech job salary: $114,510

Cost of living, compared to national average: 10.2% below

Salary adjusted for income: $127,517

8. Salisbury, MD

Top local tech job: Software systems developer

Top tech job salary: $113,190

Cost of living, compared to national average: 10.7% below

Salary adjusted for income: $126,753

9. Davenport, IA

Top local tech job: Computer network architect

Top tech job salary: $113,840

Cost of living, compared to national average: 9.8% below

Salary adjusted for income: $126,208

10. San Antonio

Top local tech job: Computer network architect

Top tech job salary: $118,510

Cost of living, compared to national average: 5.6% below

Salary adjusted for income: $125,540

