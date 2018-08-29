CXO

The 10 cities with the highest real tech salaries in the US, adjusted for cost of living

Want to bring home more than $100,000 a year? Consider a top tech job in one of these cities outside of San Francisco and New York.

By | August 29, 2018, 7:52 AM PST

More for CXOs

Recent college graduates with computer science degrees are projected to earn starting salaries of more than $66,000 per year this year. Those looking for their first job or a career change in tech should consider which cities will give them the most bang for their buck nationally—not just in terms of salary, but in terms of cost of living as well, according to a report from Student Loan Hero.

While San Francisco, Seattle, and Boston may top the list of cities with the highest average salaries for tech employees, they do not always offer the best value in terms of balancing earnings with cost of living.

This report examined data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics to determine which cities in each major US region that offer the best pay to computer and IT professionals.

Here are the 10 cities where you can make the most in a tech role, adjusted for cost of living.

SEE: IT jobs 2018: Hiring priorities, growth areas, and strategies to fill open roles (Tech Pro Research)

1. Staunton-Waynesboro, VA

Top local tech job: Software systems developer

Top tech job salary: $112,400

Cost of living, compared to national average: 15.2% below

Salary adjusted for income: $132,547

2. Winston-Salem, NC

Top local tech job: Computer network architect

Top tech job salary: $117,480

Cost of living, compared to national average: 11% below

Salary adjusted for income: $132,000

3. Winchester, VA

Top local tech job: Computer network architect

Top tech job salary: $121,250

Cost of living, compared to national average: 8% below

Salary adjusted for income: $131,793

4. Rome, GA

Top local tech job: Computer programmer

Top tech job salary: $105,910

Cost of living, compared to national average: 18.9% below

Salary adjusted for income: $130,592

5. Lawrence, KS

Top local tech job: Computer programmer

Top tech job salary: $120,810

Cost of living, compared to national average: 7.3% below

Salary adjusted for income: $130,324

6. Fresno, CA

Top local tech job: Computer network architect

Top tech job salary: $123,380

Cost of living, compared to national average: 3.7% below

Salary adjusted for income: $128,120

7. Idaho Falls, ID

Top local tech job: Software systems developer

Top tech job salary: $114,510

Cost of living, compared to national average: 10.2% below

Salary adjusted for income: $127,517

8. Salisbury, MD

Top local tech job: Software systems developer

Top tech job salary: $113,190

Cost of living, compared to national average: 10.7% below

Salary adjusted for income: $126,753

9. Davenport, IA

Top local tech job: Computer network architect

Top tech job salary: $113,840

Cost of living, compared to national average: 9.8% below

Salary adjusted for income: $126,208

10. San Antonio

Top local tech job: Computer network architect

Top tech job salary: $118,510

Cost of living, compared to national average: 5.6% below

Salary adjusted for income: $125,540

Also see

istock-628951642.jpg
Image: iStockphoto/rruntsch

Related Topics:

CXO Tech & Work Innovation Digital Transformation Tech Industry SMBs Security

About Alison DeNisco Rayome

Alison DeNisco Rayome is a Staff Writer for TechRepublic. She covers CXO, cybersecurity, and the convergence of tech and the workplace.

Editor's Picks

Can Russian hackers be stopped? Here's why it might take 20 years

The new commute: How driverless cars, hyperloop, and drones will change our travel plans

Exomedicine arrives: How labs in space could pave the way for healthcare breakthroughs on Earth

How Sephora is leveraging AR and AI to transform retail and help customers buy cosmetics

Free Newsletters, In your Inbox