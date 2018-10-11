The 10 skills you need to land a job working on autonomous vehicles

Few technologies are likely to have as big an impact on our daily lives over the next decade or so than autonomous vehicles. And for many developers, engineers, and product leads, self-driving cars and trucks represent a market they're clamoring to land a job in.

According to job search site Indeed, there's been a 668% increase in searches for autonomous vehicle-related jobs on their platform since 2015. This includes jobs with titles containing phrases like autonomous, self-driving, car, and vehicle.

However, it's not easy to land a job in this space. There's a lot at stake in terms of safety and regulation when it comes to autonomous vehicles. But, there are some skills you can learn to help your resume stand out.

SEE: IT leader's guide to the future of autonomous vehicles (Tech Pro Research)

According to Indeed data, here are the top 10 skills professionals need to land a job working with autonomous vehicles:

C or C++ Python Image processing Artificial intelligence (AI) Machine learning Git Matlab Java Shell script Embedded software

These jobs are also not readily available everywhere in the US. Certain cities and states stand out as powerhouses for autonomous vehicles development. Here are the 10 top cities for autonomous vehicle jobs, and the percentage of US job posts on autonomous cars they held.

Image: Indeed

In terms of which companies are hiring for these jobs, it's a mix between Silicon Valley tech firms and major automakers. Aptiv is leading the list, followed by NVIDIA, General Motors, Ford, and Nuro.

For more information on the leaders in self-driving cars, check out this dossier from our sister site ZDNet.

The big takeaways for tech leaders:

C/C++, Python, and image processing are the three most in-demand skills for people who want to work in autonomous vehicles. — Indeed, 2018

Aptiv, NVIDIA, General Motors, Ford, and Nuro are hiring the most employees in the autonomous vehicles space. — Indeed, 2018.

Stay informed, click here to subscribe to the TechRepublic Tech News You Can Use newsletter. Subscribe

Also see