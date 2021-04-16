The 5 best EV chargers you can buy on Amazon right now

Electric vehicle sales have boomed in recent years. Here are some of the best home EV chargers available online to keep your ride juiced on the open road.

Electric vehicle sales are booming as more drivers make the sustainable switch to eco-friendly makes and models. While sales may be up, the infrastructure needed to support electric vehicles is still less than ideal, and finding a charging station can be a challenge in some locations. Home charging systems help electric vehicle owners bypass the EV station challenge to stay juiced between outlets, and there are many models available online. From portable options to Tesla-compatible options, here are five of the best EV chargers you can buy on Amazon right now.

ChargePoint Home Flex Image: Amazon ChargePoint's Home Flex EV charger comes with 23-feet of cable, giving people plenty of cord to work with. The unit features up to 50 amps and can be situated indoors or outdoors. By setting the system to 50 amps, the company estimates that customers can "add up to 37 miles of range per hour." The Amazon product page says the unit is compatible with a wide range of popular EV makes and models including Teslas. For added convenience, the unit pairs with Alexa, meaning those so inclined can ask their virtual assistant if the EV is charging without manually checking the system. $1,497 at Amazon

Blink Home Level 2 Electric Vehicle Image: Amazon This level two charger from Blink packs 18-feet of cord, 30 amps and includes a wall-mounting bracket for placement inside the garage. The wall unit includes a delay timer to enable charging outside of peak energy usage hours for cost-efficiency. The model is compatible with a number of popular models such as Nissan Leaf, Chevy Bolt, Toyota Prius, Ford Fusion and more. This charger is Tesla J1772 compatible, although the adapter component is sold separately. $430 at Amazon

Megear Level 2 Wall-Mount EV Charger Image: Amazon This 32-amp Megear level two charger includes 18-feet of charging cable and the wall mount features an LCD display to detail current, charging status, voltage and more. The model is capable of delivering up to 24 miles of recharge range per hour, according to the Amazon product page. The EV charger comes with a 12-month warranty. (The company also offers a J1772 Tesla adapter for $159.) $380 at Amazon

Siemens US2 VersiCharge Image: Amazon The 30-amp Siemens US2 VersiCharge includes 20-feet of cable, and the wall unit offers a number of charge-delaying functions for added home energy control. It's important to note that this model is compatible with J1772 connectors, and comes with a three-year product warranty. The unit features a NEMA 6-50 plug which may be preferential depending on the home setup. $412 at Amazon

Pulsar Plus Image: Amazon The Pulsar Plus is a 40-amp charger with a J1772 connector and 25-feet of cable. The myWallbox app allows people to manage their EV chargers on the go, and the unit works with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. Compared to level-one recharges, the 240-volt unit is capable of charging up to seven times faster, according to the Amazon product page. $649 at Amazon