These companies are hiring the most remote workers in 2019

As remote working gains traction worldwide, some of the world's biggest tech firms are offering a substantial number of positions for the first time.

Networking giant Cisco is among the major firms to earn a place on FlexJobs' 2019 round-up of the 100 companies offering the most opportunities to work remotely. FlexJobs trawls job adverts from more than 51,000 companies globally to identify which firms offer at least some level of remote work, ranging from an offering a remote option to positions that are 100% remote.

The tech industry is singled out by FlexJobs as being especially willing to offer opportunities to work outside of an office, with major players like Amazon, (6th), Intuit (13th), Dell (17th), SAP (31st), Red Hat (43rd), VMWare (47th), Cisco (55th), Salesforce (57th), Xerox (72nd), GitHub (88th) and Rackspace (100th) making the list.

SEE: Telecommuting policy (Tech Pro Research)

And across all companies, software developer is the sixth most likely role to be advertised as being remote, according to a recent FlexJobs survey.

The vast majority of workers believe flexible working options would boost their quality of life, although the Stack Overflow 2018 Developer Survey found remote work wasn't the highest priority for respondents, with programmers prizing compensation, benefits, and the ability to work with their preferred languages more highly.

If you're interested in branching out, check out TechRepublic's tips on applying for a remote job and how to set up your home office.

Here are the 25 companies that offer the most opportunities for remote working according to the FlexJobs list.

Appen Lionbridge VIPKID Liveops Working Solutions Amazon TTEC Kelly Services Concentrix UnitedHealth Group Williams-Sonoma LanguageLine Solutions Intuit TranscribeMe SYKES Transcom Dell BroadPath Healthcare Solutions Cactus Communications Aetna Robert Half International Appirio, A Wipro Company BCD Travel Hilton AFIRM

Executive Briefing Newsletter Discover the secrets to IT leadership success with these tips on project management, budgets, and dealing with day-to-day challenges. Delivered Tuesdays and Thursdays Sign up today

Also see