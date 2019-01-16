Innovation

These companies are hiring the most remote workers in 2019

The tech industry is singled out by FlexJobs as being especially willing to offer opportunities to work outside of an office.

By | January 16, 2019, 5:03 AM PST

As remote working gains traction worldwide, some of the world's biggest tech firms are offering a substantial number of positions for the first time.

Networking giant Cisco is among the major firms to earn a place on FlexJobs' 2019 round-up of the 100 companies offering the most opportunities to work remotely. FlexJobs trawls job adverts from more than 51,000 companies globally to identify which firms offer at least some level of remote work, ranging from an offering a remote option to positions that are 100% remote.

The tech industry is singled out by FlexJobs as being especially willing to offer opportunities to work outside of an office, with major players like Amazon, (6th), Intuit (13th), Dell (17th), SAP (31st), Red Hat (43rd), VMWare (47th), Cisco (55th), Salesforce (57th), Xerox (72nd), GitHub (88th) and Rackspace (100th) making the list.

And across all companies, software developer is the sixth most likely role to be advertised as being remote, according to a recent FlexJobs survey.

The vast majority of workers believe flexible working options would boost their quality of life, although the Stack Overflow 2018 Developer Survey found remote work wasn't the highest priority for respondents, with programmers prizing compensation, benefits, and the ability to work with their preferred languages more highly.

If you're interested in branching out, check out TechRepublic's tips on applying for a remote job and how to set up your home office.

Here are the 25 companies that offer the most opportunities for remote working according to the FlexJobs list.

  1. Appen
  2. Lionbridge
  3. VIPKID
  4. Liveops
  5. Working Solutions
  6. Amazon
  7. TTEC
  8. Kelly Services
  9. Concentrix
  10. UnitedHealth Group
  11. Williams-Sonoma
  12. LanguageLine Solutions
  13. Intuit
  14. TranscribeMe
  15. SYKES
  16. Transcom
  17. Dell
  18. BroadPath Healthcare Solutions
  19. Cactus Communications
  20. Aetna
  21. Robert Half International
  22. Appirio, A Wipro Company
  23. BCD Travel
  24. Hilton
  25. AFIRM

remote.jpg
Image: iStockphoto/shironosov

About Nick Heath

Nick Heath is chief reporter for TechRepublic. He writes about the technology that IT decision makers need to know about, and the latest happenings in the European tech scene.

