TIBCO announces new additions to its Cloud offering

TIBCO has launched Cloud Discover and Cloud Composer, along with TIBCO LABS Gallery, a new way for customers to interact with its innovation center.

Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto

TIBCO Software announced Wednesday three additions to its TIBCO Cloud offering: TIBCO Cloud Discover, TIBCO Cloud Composer and TIBCO LABS Gallery. These innovations come out of the TIBCO LABS program, where customers and partners interact with TIBCO employees to innovate around new products and update existing products.

"Innovation is critical to an organization's success, and TIBCO LABS is proud to be part of the innovation journey alongside our customers and partners," Nelson Petracek, global chief technology officer, TIBCO, said in a press release. "As a result of these collaborations, we are pleased to showcase two new solutions, empowering customers to discover processes, variations, or bottlenecks through process mining, and accelerate application creation with composable building blocks. We also created a direct route for customers to participate in the innovation process with the new TIBCO LABS Gallery."

TIBCO Cloud Discover is a new software-as-a-service offering that allows customers to gain transparency into their business processes using application data and process mining. It provides a single environment for users to perform analysis, variants discovery, inefficiencies quantification and compliance checking.

SEE: Hiring kit: Cloud engineer (TechRepublic Premium)

"Before an organization can properly identify opportunities for automation as an example, they need to understand how their processes and resources are being executed and utilized," Petracek said in an email. "Not how they are documented, but how they are actually working. TIBCO Cloud Discover brings this information to the forefront, and helps organizations prioritize and identify opportunities for automation, optimization, and improved compliance."

The LABS version of TIBCO Cloud Discover is currently available through the TIBCO LABS program as Project Discover, with the release of TIBCO Cloud Discover scheduled for 2022, the company said.

TIBCO Cloud Composer is a software-as-a-service offering that allows customers to develop cloud solutions and applications by leveraging TIBCO's integration, analytics and data management capabilities. The offering is designed to support rapid application development for the cloud, combining microservices and APIs, case management, messaging, decision management and analytics into a single unified application, the company said.

TIBCO LABS Gallery gives TIBCO Cloud users access to TIBCO LABS' interactive demos and cutting-edge developments in IoT, blockchain, edge analytics, augmented reality and composable apps. Gallery simplifies the ability to test LABS projects on tailored use cases, join the program, recommend innovation projects or request access to various LABS projects.

"Think of the Gallery as a LABS marketplace on TIBCO Cloud," Petracek said. "It highlights a number of LABS projects, provides links to available resources, open source code, etc. and, in the future, will enable users to try a particular project's capabilities."

Cloud and Everything as a Service Newsletter This is your go-to resource for XaaS, AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, cloud engineering jobs, and cloud security news and tips. Delivered Mondays Sign up today

Also see