Top 5 job sites you might not have considered

Looking for more sites to find that perfect next job? Tom Merritt shares a few other options to help you land in the right place.

Job sites you might not have considered: Top 5 Watch Now

Jobs: Supposedly there are a lot of them out there. But if you're in the frame of mind of finding the right job, not just any job, then the old fashioned monstrous job board may not be what you're looking for.

Here are 5 job sites you might not have considered.

Glassdoor. Yes, it's the place that lets you find out about a company's culture before you work there. But they also list job openings, too. So you can research them and then apply, all in one place. HIVE Diversity is a network connecting students and companies with a special emphasis on access. They promise to connect a diverse number of applicants with next-gen talent. Flexjobs. If you're used to working from home now and like the flexibility it offers, this is the site. It specializes in work-from-home freelance and flexible on-site postings. Handshake was launched by students from Michigan Technical University to create a more-equal playing field for students looking for jobs. It has more than 9 million users. Ladders. This is for those of you already making six figures. This is, as the name implies, a way to climb the ladder into even more lucrative jobs.

There are more jobs than ever out there, so the challenge is finding the right one. These sites just may be the thing to get you in the right door.

