Train for valuable CompTIA certifications for less than $5

You can develop the skills that will qualify you for a variety of tech careers without blowing your budget, even while working full-time.

Image: Gustavo Frazao/Shutterstock

There has never been a better time to switch to a new well-paid tech career because now you can train at your own pace with The Premier All CompTIA Certification Training Bundle: Lifetime Access to pass nine important certification exams. Best of all, if you use coupon code CMSAVE70 by Dec. 5, you can get the bundle for just $4.49 during our Cyber Monday sale.

The platform-independent certifications offered by Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) are recognized worldwide. These courses are specifically designed to help you pass the exams on your first try to earn the CompTIA certifications that are most coveted.

The courses are presented by KnowDirect, a company with a constantly growing catalog of exam simulators designed to meet global demand for training online. Former students have been extremely satisfied with the courses, rating them an impressive 4.8 out of five stars.

The two CompTIA A+ courses teach you about supporting operating systems, cloud computing, installing and configuring components, networking and more. There are also two CompTIA Network+ courses that cover everything you need to know in order for you to pass the exams that will qualify you for positions as a network technician.

The CompTIA Linux+ will provide you with the foundation that is necessary for you to work as a system administrator, such as troubleshooting and diagnostics. The bundle actually has four courses to prepare you for the exams that will earn you elite cybersecurity certifications.

One on pen testing explains how to identify threats, as well as the appropriate countermeasures. A second pen testing course covers all of the latest techniques for assessing vulnerability and the late methods used to fight network attacks.

The CompTIA CySA+ course explains best practices, as well as the real-world applications of the tools and concepts specific to cybersecurity. While CompTIA Security+ covers operational information and other security issues pertaining to infrastructure.

Any of the certifications you earn will be more than enough to kickstart a new well-paid career. So, you will certainly want to research all the best resume and job interview tips without delay.

Don't pass up this chance to get certified for highly paid tech skills, get The Premier All CompTIA Certification Training Bundle: Lifetime Access by Dec. 5, while you can use coupon code CMSAVE70 to get it for only $4.49 during our Cyber Monday sale. Note: This coupon code is good through Dec. 5, 2021.

Prices subject to change.