US DoD picks CompTIA's cloud certification for personnel

The US Department of Defense is using the Cloud+ certification for its IT professionals.

CompTIA's Cloud+ certification has been approved by the US Department of Defense (DoD) for inclusion in its Cyber Workforce Management Program. The DoD Cyberspace Workforce Strategy (DCWS) provides guidance to transform the cyberspace workforce of both military (active/reserve) and civilian personnel.

CompTIA Cloud+, which validates the expertise needed to maintain and optimize cloud infrastructure services, was approved by the DoD as a baseline certification in three workforce categories:

• Information Assurance Manager Level I (IAM I)

• Cyber Security Service Provider Infrastructure Support (CSSP-IS)

• Cyber Security Service Provider Analyst (CSSP-A)

The DoD program requires all cyber personnel—uniformed, civilian and contractors—to comply with mandated IT and security certification standards .

Patrick Shanahan, 2019's then-acting secretary of defense at the DoD, said cloud computing "is a fundamental component of the global infrastructure that will empower the warfighter with data and is critical to maintaining our military's technological advantage."

What the CompTIA Cloud+ certification means

CompTIA Cloud+ certification addresses the increased diversity of knowledge and abilities required of today's system administrators and engineers, validating necessary skills. CompTIA Cloud+ is vendor-neutral, performance-based IT certification that views cloud-based infrastructure services in the context of broader IT systems operations.

CompTIA Cloud+ (CV0-002) emphasizes incorporating and managing cloud technologies, as part of broader systems operations.

Those given certification will deliver solutions to meet specific business needs and work in a variety of different industries. It includes new technologies to support the changing cloud market, as more organizations depend on cloud-based technologies to run mission critical systems, now that hybrid and multi-cloud have become the norm.

Taking the CompTIA Cloud+ test

It's part of a larger certification system , and CompTIA offers training interactive labs, study guides and instructor-led training options for certification test-takers.

The $329 90-minute exam is evaluated on a scale of 100 to 900 (750 is passing), is available in English and Japanese, and is recommended for people who have worked two to three years in system administration. Certification is good for three years from the exam date, and the CompTIA site offers continuing education for renewal, as well as webinars, podcasts and industry events.

CompTIA and the DoD

Other CompTIA certifications that have received DoD 8570.01-M approval include

CompTIA A+

CompTIA Security+

CompTIA Advanced Security Practitioner (CASP+)

CompTIA Network+

CompTIA Cybersecurity Analyst (CySA+)

Joe Padin, vice president for CompTIA's federal and education sales, said in a press release, "This outcome is the result of a vigorous independent review, job role assessment and vetting by information assurance groups in the Department of Defense."

