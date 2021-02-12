Use these 7 Udemy courses to sharpen your robotic process skills

This collection has something for everyone from a total beginner to an experienced programmer.

Image: Olivier Le Moal, Getty Images/iStockphoto

Robotic process automation is changing the way work gets done in every corner of professional offices. Data entry, form building, and invoice generation are all part of the RPA revolution. Using these automated processes can save time for employees and help to address the skills gap.

This key to earning an ROI with RPA is finding employees with the skills to build these processes. Udemy is a good place to start whether you are looking to improve your own RPA skills or if you need to understand the capabilities of this technology.

This collection of courses has something for everyone from a total beginner to an experienced programmer who wants to learn how to use some of the most popular platforms in this space.

Robotic Process Automation - RPA Overview

If you are new to the topic, this is the place to start. This brief two-hour course will cover the basics of the technology and explain the related career opportunities. Students will see an RPA demo and a basic RPA implementation plan. Anyone who takes the course should be familiar with Microsoft Word, Excel, and other business applications. The instructor has 20 years of experience in the tech industry and builds online training courses.

Robotic Process Automation: RPA Fundamentals and Build a Robot

This course is also an overview for beginners that explains how this technology fits into an overall tech strategy. It is designed for people who want to start a career as an RPA professional as a developer or project manager. Students also will learn a basic five-step process for piloting RPA in a company as well as how to build a robot using the UiPath platform. There is no previous tech experience required. The course has 2.5 hours of video lessons, one article, and six downloads.

Robotic Process Automation for Developers

This course is designed for software engineers who are interested in RPA. The course covers how to handle several types of data within a workflow, data scraping and recorders, and reusing automations to invoke workflows and templates. The course includes 5.5 hours of video and one download. The requirement for taking the course is a knowledge of basic programming concepts and the basics of object-oriented programming. Packt Publishing created this course.

Robotics Process Automation Security Risks and Automation

This course covers security risks associated with RPA and explains cybersecurity precautions that should be taken when implementing automation. The course has 1.5 hours of video lessons including use cases. The course instructor also will cover the lack of universal security guidelines for RPA but also the need for those standards. The instructor's background is in security, IT risk and compliance, and policy development.

Robotic Process Automation using WinAutomation 8

This course provides an overview of RPA for people interested in the WinAutomation platform with 3.5 hours of video lessons. Topics include exception handling, transaction logging, automation in email, Excel, PDF, databases, and XML. Students will be able to implement WinAutomation and automate several business processes at the end of the course. The requirements for this course are a basic understanding of software applications and at least one programming language. Students should have access to WinAutomation v.8.0 and a desktop or laptop computer.

Go from Zero to Hero: Build 8 RPA UiPath Projects from Scratch

UiPath is a popular RPA platform. This course includes 13.5 hours of on-demand videos, 18 articles, and 12 downloads. The hands-on projects start with beginner tasks such as generating employee IDs and sales reports and progress to advanced work such as employee onboarding and grade management process.

Complete UiPath RPA Developer Course: Build 7 Robots

This course also focuses on UiPath and UiPath Studio. Sections cover data capturing, automation, real estate web scraping, PDF invoice scraping, optical character recognition, and email automation. There are 10.5 hours of on-demand videos, 25 articles, and 11 downloads. The instructor of this course is a systems engineer and founder of Future RPA. There is no previous programming or coding experience required.

Developer Essentials Newsletter From the hottest programming languages to the jobs with the highest salaries, get the developer news and tips you need to know. Weekly Sign up today

Also see