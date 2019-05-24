Why remote work and flexible schedules are the new normal for global business

Nearly half of US employers offer remote work and flexible scheduling options, according to a Condeco Software report.

Video: 5 ways telecommuting benefits your company If your company is thinking about implementing a work-from-home policy, here are five reasons why remote work is a good idea.

The rise of cloud computing and teleconferences have made remote work and flexible schedules the new normal for global businesses, according to a recent report from Condeco Software.

Among US employers, 43% already offer remote work opportunities, and 49% allow employees to set their own hours, the report found. Another 43% of US employers surveyed said they plan to allow for more remote working in the next year, and only 9% said they plan to offer less.

SEE: 10 areas to cover when building a remote work policy (free PDF) (TechRepublic)

More than half (54%) of US companies said they offer remote work to increase retention, highlighting employee interest in such policies, the report found.

"The research clearly shows that businesses are in the process of transforming their workplaces digitally, which enables them to transform the way that they are used physically," Paul Statham, CEO of Condeco, said in a press release. "Today's technology allows for space to be used more flexibly and for employees to work remotely. This benefits businesses by maximizing office space, reducing costs and by keeping employees engaged and productive."

Most businesses are undergoing digital transformation initiatives, but 60% of those surveyed worldwide reported concerns over the speed at which new technologies are reshaping their businesses, according to the report. The largest challenges businesses face over the next year include digital transformation (37%), and the adoption of new technology (35%). Access to talent supply (26%) and regulation and compliance (24%) were also top concerns.

For more, check out How to land a remote job, and thrive in it on TechRepublic.

Executive Briefing Newsletter Discover the secrets to IT leadership success with these tips on project management, budgets, and dealing with day-to-day challenges. Delivered Tuesdays and Thursdays Sign up today Sign up today

Also see