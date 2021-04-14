5 powerful business intelligence tools that are reshaping PMOs

More project management offices are seeing the benefits of business intelligence tools like these to improve how they execute projects and to increase their value to stakeholders.

Project success is heavily reliant on having timely and accurate data to make quick, reliable decisions with confidence. PMOs are recognizing the benefits of having quick access to powerful business intelligence and business analytics tools for high-level, at-a-glance portfolio project insight.

Top benefits of BI and BA tools in managing projects

A recent survey was conducted to identity how BI and BA tools are helping companies evaluate opportunities. Some identified benefits include:

Getting ahead of potential risks

Better and faster decision-making

Gaining a competitive advantage

Successfully meeting deliverables

Increasing the value for stakeholders

From dashboards to data visualizations, descriptive, predictive and prescriptive analytics, companies are using tools like these five tools to reshape how PMOs think, plan and execute projects.

Microsoft Power BI Image: monticello/Shutterstock Microsoft Power BI is a self-serve, web-based business analytics tool for data visualization. Project teams can easily identify trends and provide insights from anywhere. This software also allows users to locate and share relevant insights with hundreds of data visualizations and built-in artificial intelligence capabilities. There are prebuilt and custom data connectors and integrations that help deliver reports and create real-time dashboards. Key features: Unified self-service and enterprise analytics

Azure to help accelerate big data preparation

AI to help non-data scientists prepare data and build machine learning models

Excel connectivity to run queries, data models and reports to Power BI Dashboards

Automation to easily build business applications and automate workflows Microsoft Power BI offers three licensing plans, BI Pro at $9.99/user/month, BI Premium at $20/user/month, and BI Premium at $4,995/per capacity/month. Microsoft

MicroStrategy Image: Viewimage/Shutterstock MicroStrategy provides companies with business intelligence everywhere through its open enterprise platform. It embeds a high degree of visibility, suggestions and actions directly into the applications employees use each day. Project teams are able to rapidly implement consumer-grade BI experiences based on team roles. The platform is also accessible on any device and provides split-second response time on an enterprise scale. Key features: Self-service dashboards with location-based analytics

Intelligence Server for more secure intelligence

Customer error-handling through an embedded software development kit

iOS mobile SDK and library

Mobile and web-based hyper intelligence

Workstation, desktop and web access Contact MicroStrategy for pricing. MicroStrategy

SAP Business Objects Image: Bennography/Shutterstock SAP Business Objects is a part of SAP's business intelligence suite. It is aimed at helping organizations make better and faster decisions through access to real-time information within one scalable platform. SAP BusinessObjects BI 4.3 provides a fortified business intelligence launch pad, BI workspace, content linking and report scheduling to multiple destinations. Key features: Reporting and analysis with ad-hoc reporting

Data visualization and analytics applications with cross-enterprise sharing

Office integration with embedded analytics in Microsoft PowerPoint

Product road maps

Credential mapping

64-bit Crystal reports SAP offers companies access to a demo or try-and-buy option. Contact SAP for a quote. SAP

Sisense Image: Sisense Sisense takes large, complex data and analyses it to deliver insights to everyone across an entire organization. It empowers software developers to build machine language enhanced analytics into products. This powerful end-to-end BI platform gives project team members, including data engineers, developers, and analysts, the ability to build analytic apps that deliver highly interactive user experiences. Department data can be easily connected and analyzed to remove IT bottlenecks. Key features: Dashboards powered by live data models from cloud data warehouses to run real-time queries

Azure Synapse native connector

Embedded analytics for software developers

Artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities

Embedded natural language querying—enhanced for self-service analytics

Dashboards, chatbots and voice interfaces for lines-of-business (self-service BI) Sisense pricing is based on an annual model. Get a price quote online. Sisense