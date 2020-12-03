5 top tech industry research insights of 2020

This article is courtesy of TechRepublic Premium. For more content like this, as well as a full library of ebooks and whitepapers, sign up for Premium today. Read more about it here .

5G business transformations, COVID-19 decisions, and more: Here's a collection of our most popular research reports from 2020.

From the proliferation of new technologies like 5G to forced adaptation caused by the COVID-19 outbreak, 2020 has been nothing if not transformative. Businesses have been made to deal with a year that has upset predictions, destroyed carefully-planned budgets, fractured supply chains, and made the future uncertain.

TechRepublic Premium regularly surveys IT professionals to get their opinions on a variety of topics, and these five research reports stood out as some of the most popular of 2020, and with good reason: They cover a wide range of topics relevant to the tumultuous past year and the challenges enterprises are likely to face as they continue to adapt to the future.

How 5G will transform business 5G may have hit the market in 2019, but 2020 was the year it finally became a practical part of the cellular infrastructure. This research report looks into how prepared enterprises are for the changes that 5G will bring, whether 5G will affect their Internet of Things (IoT) plans, and what may be standing in the way of their 5G adoption. View at TechRepublic Premium

SMB IT stack trends and their causes Cloud or on-premise: It's an ongoing battle for enterprises building their technology stacks, and trends like the ones covered in this report may help IT decision makers arrive at a choice. This report includes data such as IT stack plans for the coming year, factors driving those decisions, vendor popularity, and more. View at TechRepublic Premium

Microservices bring faster app delivery and flexibility to enterprises Microservices continue to grow as an alternative to traditional monolithic application design, but many businesses still haven't adopted them. This report looks at microservice adoption trends and their benefits, and found that businesses getting on the microservice bandwagon have been mostly thrilled with the results. View at TechRepublic Premium

How COVID-19 is affecting digital transformation plans Businesses working on digital transformation initiatives likely had their plans derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic. This report looks at what has changed, what new priorities have arisen, how digital transformation vendors can do better, and how the pandemic will affect digital transformation plans in the years to come, among other topics of importance to those affected by the coronavirus. View at TechRepublic Premium