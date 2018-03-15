Adobe makes e-signature tool healthcare compliant, adds SAP integration

Building a slide deck, pitch, or presentation? Here are the big takeaways:

E-signature tool Adobe Sign is now compliant with FDA 21 CFR Part 11, which makes it more readily usable in the life sciences industry.

Adobe Sign has new integrations with Braintree and SAP SuccessFactors to enable new workflows.

Adobe Sign, the e-signature solution from Adobe, is adding new life sciences compliance, new forms of payment integration, and additional HR capabilities, according to a Thursday blog post.

In order to better handle electronic records in the biopharmaceuticals industry, Adobe Sign is now compliant with FDA 21 CFR Part 11. Adobe Sign delivers compliant electronic signatures across desktop, web, and mobile, that are SAFE-BioPharma certified, the post said.

The platform is also getting new capabilities for electronic signatures, including re-authentication at the time of signing, and allowing the person signing to select a reason as to why they're doing so. Other digital signature options are also available, the post said.

A new integration with PayPal-owned Braintree will now allow Adobe Sign to integrate payment options into the forms where it is available as a signing option. Braintree will support more than 130 currencies throughout 44 countries to allow for broad options in terms of transaction completion, the post said.

On the HR side of things, Adobe Sign is also integrating with SAP SuccessFactors, the post noted. Most of the options available through the integration have to do with hiring and on-boarding. Here is the full list of capabilities:

Send offer letters for e-signature from within the SAP SuccessFactors Recruiting application

Monitor the status of offer letters and view audits

Send onboarding documents like benefit enrollment forms for e-signature

Ensure compliance with e-signatures and view pending approvals

Reduce response times

Engage candidates in a more seamless way

Additionally, the post noted that Adobe will continue to work with the Cloud Signature Consortium and other digital ID providers. This includes solutions from Asseco Data Systems, ATOS Worldline, BankID Sweden, Certinomis, GlobalSign, Swisscom, UniverSign, and Seiko, the post said.

