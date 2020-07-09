Highest-paying tech jobs: Where to find them

This article is courtesy of TechRepublic Premium. For more content like this, as well as a full library of ebooks and whitepapers, sign up for Premium today. Read more about it here .

Find out what tech jobs and skills are most in-demand and where the positions are located.

Tech jobs remain in demand, with some positions offering hefty compensation.

According to a Global Knowledge survey, IT professionals in the US are experiencing their highest ever average salary at $113,639. Global Knowledge's IT Skills and Salary Report determined the average IT salaries in the US, Canada, and Europe, uncovering the highest-paying and lowest-paying locations.

Of course, a job's location also plays a role in compensation. According to Global Knowledge, California is the highest paying state, doling out an average of $134,531 to IT pros. The very lowest IT salary is located in Wyoming, with an average salary of $66,500.

Globally, the highest salaries in various functional areas included cloud computing ($115,889), IT architecture and design ($98,580), project management ($98,344), and cybersecurity ($97,322), the report revealed.

In-demand positions

Hired's 2020 State of Software Engineers report found that 2020 will be a big year for software engineering talent. The influx of digital transformation initiatives worldwide has bolstered the demand for software engineering talent, especially with specialties in augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR).

In addition to software engineering, the demand for software developers continues to grow. The US is expected to add nearly 300,000 new software developer jobs in the next 10 years, according to HackerRank's Developer Skills report.

Wanted: Top IT skills

Employers want technologists to master certain skills. In an NPower survey of IT leaders from companies including Deloitte, Citi, Microsoft, and Salesforce, 98% said cybersecurity talent would be "extremely important" to businesses over the next six to 18 months as they entered the next phase of recovery from global lockdowns.

Five popular security positions according to a 2020 Cybersecurity Salary Survey from Cynet included: Cloud security architect, network security engineer, penetration tester, security analyst, and security director/manager.

In addition, HackerRank's Tech Recruiting Benchmark Report shared that big data and analytics are the top drivers of tech hiring, followed by cloud computing, and artificial intelligence.

Certifications increase salaries

For tech pros who want to increase their tech skills--and paycheck--IT certification may offer the solution. IDC surveyed about 1,000 IT professionals and found that people with certifications got promoted more often than their colleagues without them. Certification programs run the gamut from helping you establish your cloud credentials or specialize in machine learning to DevOps and cybersecurity.

Find out which top-ranking tech job pays the most and where it's located in the IT job and salary guide: Highest tech salaries, top-paying cities, and compensation-boosting tips ebook from TechRepublic Premium. In the ebook, tech professionals can learn how to negotiate a salary increase, what technology fields draw the highest salaries, top certifications and in-demand skills, the best cities for top-paying tech jobs, and more.

