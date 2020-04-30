How SMBs build their tech stacks

This article is courtesy of TechRepublic Premium. For more content like this, as well as a full library of ebooks and whitepapers, sign up for Premium today. Read more about it here .

Survey shows SMBs rely on internal and cloud-based servers.

The ideal tech stack is an important consideration for small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs). The set of technology, including software, programming languages, cloud services, etc., an organization deploys could mean the difference between operating a conventional company or an innovative one.

With so many tech vendors available and cloud and everything-as-a-service providers giving clients access to enterprise-level IT, how can SMBs build the best technology stack, one which promotes innovation and enables growth? TechRepublic Premium surveyed SMB decision makers to find out.

According to the survey results, SMB IT deployment relies on a mix of internal and cloud-based servers. The majority of respondents (63%) currently use internal servers (both on- and off-premise). The second most-used service is a combination of servers and cloud services (39%); while Microsoft Azure closely followed at 34%. Google Cloud Platform (29%), Amazon AWS (28%), and a combination of more than one cloud service (17%) rounded out the list of responses.

In terms of hardware, software or cloud services deployment within the next 12 months, 40% of respondents list internal servers (on- or off-promise) as coming to their company in the near future. Microsoft Azure is in the plans for 34% of respondents, 28% of respondents will deploy Amazon AWS, and 27% plan to deploy a combination of servers and cloud services.

When asked about Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) features and applications that companies either currently deploy or will deploy in the next 12 months, database servers (42%) topped the list, with file storage servers (41%) ranking a close second. The options of other features and apps (37%), artificial intelligence (35%), and Internet of Things (IoT) management (23%) rounded out the remainder of the most popular responses.

Interestingly, 25% of respondents have no plans to deploy any hardware, software, or cloud services in the next 12 months. Likewise, 32% of respondents have no plans to deploy any

SaaS features or apps in the next 12 months.

What factors do companies consider when selecting and deploying their technology? Of responses, the top three factors in order of most importance include: Fulfilling business needs, cost, and security.

However, what technologies companies want to purchase and what they actually do purchase may differ. Ultimately, the majority of respondents (60%) say that tech purchasing decision remain in the hands of the company's owner/CEO/founder.

The infographic below contains selected details from the research.