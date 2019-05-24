How to use the Apple Support app to resolve technical problems

If there's a tech issue or glitch with your Apple product, you can use the Apple Support app to find troubleshooting tips and chat with a representative.

If you use an iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, or other Apple product, you'll likely at some point run up against a challenging technical issue or glitch with your device. Instead of struggling to try to fix the problem on your own, you may want to enlist Apple's aid—and for that, you can turn to a handy app called Apple Support. Through this app, you can find troubleshooting and informational articles on Apple products, chat or speak with an Apple support representative, and schedule an appointment with a nearby Apple Store or other certified repair shops. Let's see how the app works.

How to use the Apple Support app

Download and install the Apple Support app from the App Store onto your iPhone or iPad. Open and sign into the app with your Apple account.

The first screen is the Discover screen, which points you to general articles on using different Apple products. These articles can instruct you on a variety of tasks, such as how to back up a Mac, how to use Face ID, how to use Siri Shortcuts, and how to use Do Not Disturb While Driving (Figure A).

The general articles are helpful, but let's say you want information on a specific device or problem. Tap the Search icon. In the Support field, type the keyword or term to describe your product or issue. As one example, maybe your iPad keeps restarting unexpectedly. In response, the app displays relevant articles that might help you troubleshoot the problem on your own (Figure B).

Okay, maybe you've checked the support articles and tried to work the problem yourself but have been unable to resolve it. Tap the Get Support icon at the bottom of the screen. As long as you're signed in with your Apple account, the screen displays a list of all the Apple products registered in your name. You can select the device that's giving you trouble (Figure C).

But before you select your problematic device, you might want to check your warranty coverage, especially in the event of a hardware problem. To do this, tap your account icon in the upper right. At the screen for your account, tap the entry for Check Coverage. You can now see the warranty information for each device (Figure D).

Tap a specific device to see more details on the warranty coverage (Figure E).

Whether or not your item is still covered under an Apple warranty, your next step is to explore your different support avenues. Go back to the Get Support page and select the misbehaving device. The support page lists general topics. You can either drill down through the topics and subtopics to find one that best describes your problem, or you can try searching for your specific issue. Drilling down through the topics and subtopics can actually be faster, especially if your problem is hard to describe (Figure F).

Tap the item that best describes the problem. The app displays different support options depending on the issue. In the past, your only means of initial contact with a support representative was through a phone call. But with the latest update, the Apple Support app supports messaging, so you can now chat with a rep. To do so, tap the link to Start Your Chat Now. A support rep will then chime in to help you. Otherwise, tap the link to Talk to Us Now or Schedule a Call if you prefer to speak with someone by phone (Figure G).

In some cases, you may simply want to schedule an appointment at your local Apple Store. For example, maybe the screen of your iPhone or iPad is cracked, and you need to bring it in for repair. If you don't see an option for that, tap the See All link. To set up an appointment, tap the option to Bring In For Repair (Figure H).

In response, the app shows you Apple Stores and other certified Apple repair vendors in your area. You can also search by a specific city or zip code. Tap the name of the store you wish to use (Figure I).

Select the date and time you want to schedule your appointment. Tap Reserve and your appointment is confirmed (Figure J).

