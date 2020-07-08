New virtual career fair to aid remote tech hiring

Twilo, Bloomberg, BNY Mellon, Comcast, PayPal, Duolingo, Riot Games, and Fortinet are among the leading tech companies participating this fall.

Developers can connect with leading technology companies for remote jobs at a virtual job fair to be held Sept. 21-22, host HackerRank announced. The fair will align with company recruiting cycles for summer 2021. Exhibitors include: Twilio, Bloomberg, Moody's Analytics, Comcast, PayPal, Riot Games, Duolingo, GoDaddy, Fortinet, and BNY Mellon.

HackerRank said that the social-distancing measures that facilitated the virtual fair will "have a long-term impact on hiring by opening up the talent pool to a more diverse set of candidates."

The fair will "enable students in desperate need of internships and jobs to be placed in open roles at some of the world's most innovative companies," said Vivek Ravisankar, co-founder and CEO of HackerRank in a press release.

"Early talent is still in high demand across nearly every industry as we've accelerated the need for more digital products and services to continue to work and live in a state of suspended animation due to restrictions on social interaction and movement," Ravisankar added, in the press release.

Interested students register, practice skills on the site, and earn certificates to catch the attention of potential employers. After completion of an assessment, a personal profile allows access and the ability to apply to exhibitors' available full-time and internship positions. Students can avail of job search and interview tips from experts, deeper profiles of the companies featured, as well as opportunities to meet recruiters.

TechRepublic's R. Dallon Adams recently wrote about how to stand out in the very crowded market at virtual career fairs, with advice from CareerBuilder. In addition to defining career fairs, Adams' article covers tidying up the resume, how to leverage AI tools and show off soft skills, as well as maximizing exchanges with potential employers. The article advises candidates to "do your homework," "pepper-in the anecdotes," "practice the sales pitch," "seize the opportunity," and to "remember traditional interview etiquette."

Despite the pandemic and countrywide job loss, the US added 4.8 million jobs in June.

And there is an IT job market: In the tech manufacturing industry there was an increase of 7,300 jobs, according to a CompTIA report, noted in Jonathan Greig's July 6 TechRepublic article. Quoting the June 2020 CompTIA study, Greig reported "IT jobs across all industry sectors of the economy increased by an estimated 227,000 positions."

A TechRepublic article by Veronica Combs, also from July 6, reported, "Glassdoor's analysts said that hiring at big tech companies has stabilized but that jobs have not come back at small and midsize companies that are still dealing with uncertainty and lost business. Glassdoor Chief Economist Andrew Chamberlain said June's positive jobs report provides a powerful signal of how swiftly US job growth can bounce back and how rapidly businesses can reopen once the nation finally brings the coronavirus under control."

Armed with experts' advice and interview technique, as well as facts on the IT job upswing, students will be prepped for the fall virtual job fair.

