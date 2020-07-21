Report: 72% of technologists say their company has done a good job transitioning to remote work

IT leaders have been even more productive in the coronavirus era and are largely happy with remote work policies, according to Dice.

Image: elenabs, Getty Images/iStockphoto

The coronavirus pandemic has irreversibly altered the workplace—over 50% of organizations surveyed this spring reported that 81% or more of their employees are working remotely during COVID-19, according to Gartner—and remote work seems as if it's here to stay.

A new report from career hub Dice, "The State of Remote Work," takes a look at how, exactly, technologists have adapted to these changes. In addition to highlighting how employees are faring during this chaotic period, the report also offers suggestions for employers to better onboard and retain their employees when face-to-face interactions are not possible.

While remote work is nothing new—in January, 61% of technologists reported to Dice that they would prefer to work remotely at least 50% of the time—the current environment has put this shift into high gear. The shift to remote work has at least one big benefit for employers, though, employees are more likely to choose to work for organizations that offer this option.

In a press release, Art Zeile, CEO of DHI Group, parent of Dice, said. "Given technologists' desire for flexible and remote work options and the proven success of at-home work over many months, technologists will increasingly seek out employers that offer this type of work/life balance moving forward."



SEE: Coronavirus: Critical IT policies and tools every business needs (TechRepublic Premium)

"This is an excellent opportunity for employers to tap into pools of remote workers across the U.S. to increase talent pipelines and diversify workforces as part of the nationwide shift toward remote work," Zeile added.

Not only is remote work desirable for employees, but it often leads to more successful results. According to respondents of Dice's COVID Sentiment Survey, more than half of technologists listed productivity as a primary outcome of working remotely. Many tech enterprises have taken this to heart, offering flexible working policies and remote options to keep employees happy and productive.

According to the new report, more than half of respondents said that working from home is easier, more relaxed, and more productive than working in an office. "Avoiding office politics" was another benefit (49%) as well as nearly half of respondents highlighting an increased amount of time for tasks.



Other advantages of remote work include 80% of technologists "saving money on commuting" and 67% reporting an easier commute. Nearly half, 48%, see remote work as a benefit in that it increases time they can spend with their families. Only 4% of those surveyed reported "no benefits" of working from home.



Another important takeaway from the Dice survey is that technologists have been, overall, happy with how their employers have handled the crisis (72%). And COVID-19 has had another unforeseen outcome—more employers are now likely to include remote work as an appealing factor during their job search. While traditional employers may be considering or beginning to institute return-to-work policies, tech employers are likely to continue remote or flexible work, which this report finds to be, overall, positive for both employers and employees.

Tech News You Can Use Newsletter We deliver the top business tech news stories about the companies, the people, and the products revolutionizing the planet. Delivered Daily Sign up today

Also see