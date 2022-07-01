Successfully managing your IT operation requires a comprehensive tool set. Learn more about the categories of IT management software and the best solutions in each category.

As companies grow and become more complex, they need more sophisticated IT management software to manage their IT infrastructure more efficiently. This means that there needs to be a way for them to track down problems quickly and solve them even faster, so they can get back to concentrating on their core business activities.

What is IT management software?

IT management software is software that helps companies manage all aspects of an IT infrastructure. It includes all the applications, devices, servers and networks within a company. It also helps in monitoring and controlling the performance of these resources.

It is a suite that helps businesses organize projects, secure their data, keep track of their inventory, automate simple tasks and manage their general operations to offer quality service to their clients. Modern businesses are aware that the quality of their IT department is a huge determinant of the quality of services they offer, so these businesses employ a range of tech tools to help optimize their operations.

There are many types of IT management software businesses use according to their needs and functions. Each software suite performs and caters to specific tasks according to the needs and structure of the business.

Types of IT management software

Many types of IT management software are available today. Each comes with unique features and functionality. As new management software evolves, old ones upgrade almost every day because businesses constantly need the latest and most efficient management software to optimize their businesses and update their services. The types of IT management software listed in this article are a few of the widely used IT management software.

Project management software

Businesses use project management software to manage projects from start to finish. Project managers use these programs to track project progress, resources and deadlines.

These programs work for different types of projects. This can include software development, website maintenance and construction. Project management software allows project managers to assign tasks and track their progress from start to finish. Some leading vendors are Zoho Projects, Celoxis, LiquidPlanner, ProofHub, Smartsheet, Redmine, TeamGantt, Wrike, Jira, Trello and Basecamp.

Mobile device management software

Mobile device management software helps IT departments manage and secure mobile devices across an organization or department. MDM solutions assist in businesses managing and securing corporate-owned devices such as laptops, tablets and smartphones. Some leading vendors of this software are AirWatch, MobileIron, Sybase, Barramundi, Scalefusion, Kandji, JamfPro Zenprise, BlackBerry and Microsoft.

Mobile device management software also allows IT administrators to wipe data from lost or stolen devices remotely. The software provides security features such as encryption and malware protection so that users’ data is safe from hackers who may attempt to steal information from their devices through infections on the network.

Integrated technology services management

Integrated technology services management includes all aspects of service delivery, including service desk automation, provisioning of services such as email accounts and cloud storage. ITSM solutions allow businesses to improve service delivery by automating processes across the whole service lifecycle.

ITSM software relies on several different elements such as configuration management tools, incident management systems and change management tools which help to maintain an up-to-date list of all system assets managed by IT teams. Some leading vendors of ITSM software are ServiceNow, Cherwell Software, SolarWinds, Zendesk, Microsoft, Autotask, BMC Software, IBM, Ivanti, CA Technologies, TOPdesk, GoTo and EasyVista.

Networking management software:

This type of software helps to manage a network from one central location. It helps businesses set up user access rights and define security policies for the users on that network. It also keeps track of user activities like login times and application usage on the network.

The network administrator can manage all aspects of the network from a single pane of glass without logging into multiple different systems. Network managers can help businesses manage large networks such as those in corporate data centers.

Some network managers can also alert users when there’s a problem with the network. Network managers are best for companies with multiple locations across multiple time zones or regions, and small businesses that don’t have their own IT staff but still need monitoring and troubleshooting capabilities on their networks. Some examples of such software are the NimbleSystems NetSupport Suite and CiscoWorks Central Server Edition.

Telecom expense management services

Telecom expense management services are automated and cloud-based software to provide all the reports and details of your telecom expenses in one place. You can easily track these expenses, monitor, analyze and make decisions accordingly.

The best part about this program is that it has the option to create customized reports for different departments or departments in one company so that you can see things clearly without having to log in to each account separately. TEM services have many other features like time tracking and task management, so if you are looking for a good IT management software then this should be your first choice. Some of the leading TEM Software vendors are Genuity, Lightyear, brightfin, Tangoe and GTEM Solutions.

Ticketing systems

Ticketing is the process of assigning a unique identifier to each event or transaction and creating records that identify who did what, when, where and how. The ticketing system is the software that enables your company to track sales leads, customers and inventory. Ticketing systems work in conjunction with the accounting system.

You use ticketing systems to manage customer service operations by providing a way for customers to request services and then make payments for them. You can also use it to track the status of a completed request or requests that are still processing. Ticketing systems typically allow users to enter information about requests, such as their name and contact information, along with other data about the request.

They can also provide an interface that allows users to enter information about their accounts and other related items such as invoices, payments and payments history. Some ticketing systems also provide an interface for tracking sales transactions, such as how much revenue you generate from each sale. A few leading vendors of ticketing software are the Zendesk ticketing system, Freshdesk ticketing system, Zoho ticketing system, HubSpot ticketing system, Salesforce ticketing system and JIRA ticketing system.

Asset management software

Asset management software can help you manage your assets more effectively. Asset management software provides data security and can help you manage inventory, customers and products by gathering information from many different sources and giving it meaning in one central location. The application usually works on a cloud-based system, which means you will not store them locally on your server or any other device connected to your network.

This makes it easier for you to share the information with other departments within your business and external parties. Sales staff and managers who need information about their company’s assets use asset management software to decide how much money they should spend on maintenance or repairs.

The leading asset management solutions of 2022 are ManageEngine AssetExplorer, InvGata Assets, IvantiIT AssetManagement, Asset Panda, MMSoft Pulseway and GoCodes.

Database software

Database software is designed primarily to store information (also known as a database). Companies use these applications to store different types of data such as customer records, inventory records, production schedules etcetera. Database software also helps in analyzing this data. Once entered into the system database, the software connects your computer to other computers in your company, allowing them to communicate with each other without having to use a network or server.

You can use database software to access all of your company’s data quickly and easily using any device connected to the Internet. Using database software allows you to create reports that show you exactly what happened during certain periods in your business operation so you can make informed decisions about how to improve things going forward.

A few popular Database management software vendors include MySQL, Microsoft Access, Microsoft SQL, FileMaker Pro, Oracle Database, and dBASE.

File analysis software

Businesses use analysis software to analyze text files such as emails or documents for potential issues or problems and fix them before they become serious problems for their customers or employees.

File analysis software lets you analyze files quickly and easily by searching through all of the files on a network-attached storage drive or central file server with one click of a button. Some leading file analysis solutions are Spirion, Condrey File Analysis and Data Management, Classify360 by Congruity360, Micro Focus File Report, BigID and Discovery Center.

Which IT management software do you need?

IT management software is an ever-growing market. Technology keeps evolving, and for businesses to thrive in the competitive market, they need to constantly upgrade their software for better services. Businesses cannot leave their upgrading system to chance but must be at the top of their game in the product and services they offer.

Many businesses use cloud-based software to minimize the risk of data loss or theft, while others choose to outsource their IT management tasks to a third-party provider. Some systems also offer forecasting capabilities so you can keep an eye on the future health of your company’s infrastructure. The best IT management software will help you simplify your business processes by automating routine processes like hardware procurement, network maintenance and server maintenance.